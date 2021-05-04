Jeep Stolen From Salina Apartment Complex

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle theft from an apartment complex.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2017 Jeep Renegade is stolen from the Chapel Ridge apartments parking lot, 2363 Chapel Ridge, between midnight at 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The owner, 51-year-old Lori Rook, Salina. Her daughter was at home at the time of the theft and says that she heard noises coming from the front of her apartment at 7 a.m. She went out and found the door left slightly open.

The vehicle is black in color with some scratches on the driver’s side door and the passenger side mirror is being held on with black tape. It has a Kansas tag: 205-NTM.

The Jeep is valued at $15,000.