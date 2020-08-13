Salina, KS

Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen in Salina

Jeremy BohnAugust 13, 2020

Authorities are on the lookout for a stolen Jeep that belongs to a Salina woman.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the vehicle was stolen from in front of a residence in the 600 block of Highland between Midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 28-year-old Paige Norwood, Salina, was visiting a resident at the address and left her Jeep parked in the street with the doors unlocked and the keys inside of the vehicle.

A neighbor reported seeing the Jeep at midnight prior to it being stolen.

Norwood is also missing $500 cash that was left inside of the vehicle which is a gray 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a Kansas Tag: 344-FPF.

Total loss is $13,500. There are no suspects.

