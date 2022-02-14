Salina, KS

Jazz Quartet, Vocalist to Perform Free Concert

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityFebruary 14, 2022

A quartet of local jazz players – three of whom are KWU faculty – will join with a special guest vocalist to entertain all comers Monday, Feb. 21 in KWU’s Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Known collectively as Sharp Eleven, the group is comprised of Dr. James McAllister (tenor saxophone), Steve Lueth (piano), Gus Applequist ’14 (bass) and Dean Kranzler (drums). Together, they will perform a program entitled “Jazz for Lovers and Sinners.”

Joining Sharp Eleven as a special guest will be vocalist Michelle Cardinal Dolan, who will delight audiences with her versions of Duke Ellington’s “Take the A Train” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” Harlen and Mercer’s “Come Rain or Come Shine,” George Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” and others.

 

 

