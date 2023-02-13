Jayhawks Win in Lubbock to Complete Season Sweep of Texas Tech

Box Score | Season Stats | Postgame Notes

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas got a combined 62 points from the senior trio of Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter as the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 78-67 on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena.

The win completes a season sweep by the Jayhawks over Texas Tech for the second-straight season, improving Kansas to 16-7 on the year and 6-6 in Big 12 play. Tech falls to 16-9 (4-8 Big 12) this season.

Jackson matched her career-high with 24 points and recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds, while Franklin added 20 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Kersgieter had 18 points, which included four three-pointers. Chandler Prater and Sanna Strom – KU’s other two starters – had eight points apiece as KU got all 78 points in the game from its starting five.

“We have a tough group and to be as banged up and as limited as we are with personnel, I’m just really proud that we can go on the road and get a tough conference win in this environment. Zakiyah Franklin was outstanding. We got after her a little bit at halftime and challenged her. We felt like she could be better on both ends of the floor and I thought she responded like you would expect a senior lead to.” – Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider

The first quarter featured runs by both teams, starting with KU’s Taiyanna Jackson scoring the first five points of the game to put the Jayhawks up 5-0 less than 90 seconds into the contest. Texas Tech would use a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 11-9, but the Jayhawks answered with a 7-0 run to end the quarter and led 18-14 after 10 minutes of play.

Kansas extended the run to 11 straight points after scoring the first four of the second quarter, taking the largest lead of the half at 22-14. The Jayhawks led the rest of the half, but Texas Tech pulled within one point on each of its last two possessions of the half before KU took a 38-37 lead to intermission.

Strom opened the second half with her second three-pointer of the game, jumpstarting a 9-3 advantage for KU in the opening minutes as the Jayhawks pushed the lead to seven, 47-40, with 5:30 to play in the third. Jackson took over in the quarter, hitting all three of her field goal attempts, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds to help Kansas build a 54-47 lead with 10 minutes to play.

The Jayhawks veterans put the game away in the fourth quarter as Franklin, Jackson, Kersgieter and Prater combined to score 24 points as KU finished off the win, 78-67.

Kansas shot a season-high 54.9% from the field, hitting 28-of-51 field goals and 7-of-17 three-pointers (41.1%). The Jayhawks held Texas Tech to 36.6% shooting, outrebounded TTU 32-to-29 and had an advantage of 42-to-16 on points in the paint.

Up Next

Kansas heads to West Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to close out its season series against the Mountaineers. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.