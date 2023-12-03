Jayhawks Upended in Non-Conference Tilt at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A 12-2 run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Kansas Jayhawks fell to Texas A&M by a score of 63-52 on Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

The defeat drops Kansas to 3-4 on the year, while Texas A&M improves to 7-1.

The first quarter was low scoring as both teams settled in defensively and struggled to shoot the ball. Kansas trailed 5-2 in the early going, but went on a 7-0 run that featured baskets from Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and free throws from S’Mya Nichols and Wyvette Mayberry. Texas A&M responded with a 7-0 run of their own, taking a 12-9 advantage before Nichols scored at the buzzer to make it 12-11 after one quarter of play.

Holly Kersgieter opened the second quarter with a three-pointer that put KU back on top. The Jayhawks would maintain the lead for most of the quarter, getting up by as many as four at 22-18 following a pair of Franklin free throws. A&M, however, scored the final six points of the half and led 24-22 at the break.

Texas A&M led throughout the third quarter, pushing the lead to five on two occasions before Kersgieter and Ryan Cobbins hit three-pointers to get back within two. A 5-0 run by Kansas tied the game at 39-39 after a pair of free throws from Zsofia Telegdy with just under a minute to play in the quarter. A&M scored on their next possession and led 41-39 at the end of three.

Kersgieter’s third three-pointer of the night got the Jayhawks within one at 45-44 with 8:03 to play. Texas A&M outscored the Jayhawks 12-2 over the next four-plus minutes to create a 57-46 advantage with 3:10 to play. That proved to be enough separation for the Aggies, who hit six free throws down the stretch to conclude their 63-52 victory.

Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 13 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Franklin also reached double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Nichols and Mayberry added seven points apiece.

Next Up

Kansas plays four of its final five games in the month of December at home, beginning on Dec. 6 when the Jayhawks host Houston Christian. That game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.