Jayhawks Unveil Game Day Enhancements for 2022 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas Football season is now just days away and while you can expect to see a new team on the field under second year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas Athletics is also set to unveil several game day features for fans in 2022.

The Jayhawks play host to six home games in 2022, including the season opener against Tennessee Tech on Friday, September 2 under the lights at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas throughout the 2022 season.

See below for a breakdown of new gameday enhancements for the 2022 Kansas Football season:

Brand New Meritrust Touchdown Club Premium Area

Kansas Athletics is excited to unveil the brand-new Meritrust Touchdown Club structure in the south endzone of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The revamped structure provides KU fans multiple options in a new and upgraded premium area to enjoy Kansas Jayhawks Football. It is a reimagined space with five unique seating options and all areas come with all-inclusive food and beverage as well as in-seat service. The 5,500 square foot area offers plenty of space and nearly doubles the seating capacity from the previous structure.

While some of the Meritrust Touchdown Club areas are already sold out, fans can purchase tickets in the club seating area or Wave the Wheat Patio now, here.

Live Sideline Host

Kansas Athletics will debut a pair of sideline personalities who will serve as in-game hosts to help bring the energy on gamedays.

Concessions Happy Hour

From 90 minutes to 30 minutes before kickoff, fans can enjoy concessions happy hour – a new offer that allows fans to get items like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, and beverages (sodas and beer) at a discounted price. The happy hour pricing can be found at select concession stands on the 1st level east and west concourses near the 50-yard line and will be indicated by special signage.

Gameday on the Hill

Gameday on the Hill is back for every game in 2022, and you will find entertainment from local cover bands and DJs, and food trucks at the bottom of the Campanile hill.

In addition, there will be a new tailgating opportunity for all fans! $20 gets you entrance into the fan tailgate and includes a great tented atmosphere, food, TV’s and tailgate game activities. A cash bar will also be available. For more information, click here.

Student Giveaways

We’re excited to welcome students back to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and we’ve added a student giveaway for every game, and a free tailgating opportunity for students to attend for three home games this season, including Tennessee Tech, Iowa State and Texas. The first student giveaway for Tennessee Tech will be 1,500 mesh jerseys courtesy of game sponsor the Kansas Lottery.

Family Fun Zone

The Family Fun Zone on the practice field will return this season with expanded interactive activities. We’ve added additional inflatables and will bring student-athlete interaction to the area with several other KU Athletic teams in attendance each game.

Re-Entry

Fans will be allowed to leave the stadium and re-enter at designated gates. Fans must have their ticket “scanned-out” when they exit and must have their ticket scanned and pass through the security screening process to regain entry. Re-Entry scanning will only take place at the below gates starting with 5 minutes left in the 2ndquarter and conclude with 10 minutes left to go in the 4th quarter:

Gate 1

Gate 3

Gate 4

Gate 8

Gate 9

Gate 18

Gate 26

Stadium Signage Enhancements

You can expect to see a new look around the stadium with new branding and signage around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with updated player banners on the north side, a large schedule banner on the northwest corner, a welcome banner on the west side and interactive signage that includes information on past Jayhawks inside the first level concourse.

Team Entrance

The team entrance onto the field will feature the return of the “Hollow K” formation from the Marching Jayhawks for the team to run through in addition to added pyrotechnics.

With Friday night’s kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT, there will be restricted parking on Memorial Drive – including lots 36 and 39 – beginning Friday at 1 p.m. In addition, beginning mid-afternoon, some campus roads will become one-way thoroughfares to accommodate fan arrival to the game.

With portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays. For more information on directions, parking, the clear bag policy and more, refer to the Kansas Football fan guide.

Fans looking to attend the season opener can purchase single-game tickets in advance to save money and avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.