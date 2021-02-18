Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. –Kansas used a stifling defense to claim its 10th conference win of the season, defeating Kansas State, 59-41, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum Wednesday.

Kansas’ 10 wins marked the 27th consecutive season with 10 or more wins in conference play, leading all of NCAA Division I. Kansas’ run dates back to the 1994-95 season, while Gonzaga holds the second longest at 24 consecutive seasons (1997-98 to current).

The Jayhawks were led by two players in double figures, including a team-high 14 points from senior Marcus Garrett, who shot 5-of-9 from the field in 30 minutes of play. Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson joined Garrett in double figures with 11 points, his 17th double figure scoring effort this season, including his seventh straight.

The story of the game for the Jayhawks was defensive play, holding Kansas State to a season-low 41 points. The Wildcats’ 41 points were the fewest the Jayhawks have allowed in a conference game since holding Nebraska to 39 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2007.

Kansas held Kansas State to shoot just 31% (18-of-58) from the field, the lowest shooting percentage KU has allowed in a conference game this season and the fewest overall since holding Omaha to shoot 27.4% earlier this season. On the offensive end, the Jayhawks shot 38% (22-of-48), while scoring 32 points in the paint.

STAT OF THE GAME

27 – Kansas’ win marked the 27th consecutive season with 10 or more victories in conference play, leading NCAA Division I. Kansas’ run dates back to the 1994-95 season.

NOTES

Kansas’ win gave the Jayhawks their fifth-straight win against Kansas State and made the series 201-94 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Head Coach Bill Self improved to 517-116 while at Kansas, 724-221 all-time and 37-6 against Kansas State, all while at KU.

Kansas allowed only 17 points in the first half, the fewest allowed in any half this season. Kansas previously allowed 19 points in its win over TCU on January 28.

The Wildcats’ 41 points are the fewest the Jayhawks have allowed in a conference game since holding Nebraska to 39 points inside Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2007.

Kansas and Kansas State combined for 100 points, the fewest points since combining for 90 points (53-37) against Oklahoma State on March 7, 1999.

Kansas held Kansas State to shoot 31% (18-of-58) from the field, the lowest shooting percentage KU has allowed in a conference game this season and the fewest overall since holding Omaha to shoot 27.4% on Dec. 11, 2020.

Kansas junior Ochai Agbaji started his 70th career game, starting all 70 games consecutively.

Kansas senior Marcus Garrett scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-9 from the floor, marking his 33rd career game in double figures and ninth this year. Garrett has now led the Jayhawks in scoring in six career games, four of which have come this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host No. 15/11 Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 38-6, including a 19-1 mark in Lawrence, with all 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 58-57, on Dec. 17, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.