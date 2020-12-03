Jayhawks Top Ichabods in Home Opener, 89-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 7/5 Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by four scorers in double-figures, defeating Washburn, 89-54, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday.

The four Jayhawks in double-figures included junior David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack was joined by junior Ochai Agbaji (16 pts.), redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson (13 pts.) and true freshman Bryce Thompson (11 pts.).

The Jayhawks took the lead from the opening tip and never looked back, outscoring Washburn 49-32 in the opening half, before extending their lead to as many as 39 points in the final minutes of play.

As a unit, Kansas shot 52% (32-of-61) from the field, including 50% (13-of-26) from beyond the arc, with the 50% from three being a season-high for the Jayhawks.

The win marked the 48th-straight win in home openers for the Jayhawks, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season. In addition, its Kansas’ 14th-straight win over Washburn, bringing the series to 39-3 in favor of KU.

STAT OF THE GAME

48 – Thursday’s victory over Washburn marked Kansas’ 48-straight win in season-openers, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season under head coach Ted Owens. It was also Kansas ninth-straight win in Allen Fieldhouse, as the Jayhawks get underway on a five-game home stand.

NOTES (Full Notes)

Brought Kansas to 3-1 for the second-straight season and 3-1 or better for the 15th-consecutive season dating back to 2006-07.

Gave KU its 48th-straight home-opening win, beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens.

Gave KU its ninth-straight win in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas had its largest lead of 35 points with 17 seconds remaining in the second half after a 3-point jumper from freshman Latrell Jossell.

Kansas was led by four players (Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Bryce Thompson) in double-figures scoring, marking the third time this season the Jayhawks had three or more players in double-digits. The Jayhawks had four players in double-figures against Gonzaga on Nov. 26 and three players in double-figures against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27.

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson scored in double-figures for the fourth time this season, scoring 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Wilson’s 13 points come after scoring a career-high 23 points against Kentucky on Tuesday.

David McCormack recorded his 14th-career game in double-figures on Thursday, scoring 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack’s 17 points are a new season high for the junior forward.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to host North Dakota State on Saturday, December 5 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be Kansas second of five-straight home games.