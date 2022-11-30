Jayhawks to Host Pirates in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle Thursday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Kansas Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (7-1) is set to host Seton Hall (4-3) in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Dalen Cuff calling the action.

TIPOFF

For the Seton Hall contest, KU Basketball will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots. Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to bins located at the entrances of Allen Fieldhouse or can bring stuffed animals with them to their seats for the Teddy Bear Toss at halftime.

Kansas leads the three-game series with Seton Hall, 2-1, with the last meeting an 83-79 win in the 2018 NCAA Tournament second round in Wichita. KU would later advance to the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio.

This is the fourth Big 12/BIG EAST Battle with Kansas posting a 2-1 record.

With its win against Texas Southern on Nov. 28, Kansas improved to 109-16 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 56-7 after losses.

Kansas is second in the Big 12 in assists at 18.2 per game and second in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.46.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (22.8) and double-doubles with four. Wilson’s points per game are third nationally and his double-doubles are tied for fourth.

Wilson has 182 points through the first eight games, which is the most by a KU player in the Bill Self era. All-American Ochai Agbaji is second with 181 points last season.

Gradey Dick leads Big 12 freshman in points/game (15.4) and three-point field goals made (23). Dick’s 123 points scored are the third most by a KU freshman in the Bill Self era. He trails Xavier Henry (131 points in 2009-10) and Ben McLemore (128 points in 2012-13).

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,364 victories.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

Kansas next plays at Missouri in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4:15 p.m. (Central). The game from Mizzou Arena will be televised on ESPN.

These two former league rivals met for the first time last season after not playing a regular-season contest since Feb. 2012. This series dates back to 1908 and Kansas leads 175-95. KU has won three straight and eight of the last nine meetings with MU.