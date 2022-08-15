Salina, KS

Jayhawks to Host Open Practice on August 20

KU Athletics ReleaseAugust 15, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas football season is quickly approaching as the Jayhawks kick off their season on Friday, September 2 against Tennessee Tech and fans have an opportunity to get their first look at the 2022 Jayhawks under head coach Lance Leipold.

Kansas Football will host an open practice on Saturday, August 20. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m., with practice scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The free practice is open to the general public as the Jayhawks continue preparations for the upcoming season.

All fans should park on the west side of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and enter through the southwest corner using Gates 1, 4 and 9, with elevators to accessible seating also available. Fan seating will be on the west side of the stadium where beverages will be available for purchase as needed. Restrooms on the lower concourse will also be available.

The Jayhawks open their 2022 campaign on Friday, September 2 when they host Tennessee Tech to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.  Fans can purchase single-game tickets now. Kansas is set for a six-game home schedule this season. On top of Tennessee Tech, Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

