Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 38 °

Jayhawks to Host Nevada Dec. 29 in Allen Fieldhouse

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 27, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. (CT) inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for the previously scheduled Dec. 29 game versus Harvard will be valid for admission to the Nevada contest and will not be re-issued.

The Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the Dec. 29 contest because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Crimson program. Nevada had its Dec. 29 game against San Jose State postponed due to COVID-related concerns in the San Jose State program.

No. 7 Kansas (9-1) last played on Dec. 18 with an 80-72 home win against Stephen F. Austin. The Jayhawks have won five-consecutive games heading into the Nevada contest. KU had its Dec. 21 game at Colorado canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the CU program.

Nevada is 6-4 on the season and the Wolfpack have won five-straight contests after opening the 2021-22 season 1-4. Nevada defeated Loyola Marymount, 68-63, in its last outing on Dec. 18 in Reno, Nevada.

This series dates back to 1948 with Kansas leading the overall record versus Nevada, 4-2. Nevada edged Kansas 72-70 on Dec. 1, 2005, in Allen Fieldhouse in the last matchup.

Fans that have any questions regarding tickets may reach out to the KU Ticket Office at 785-864-3141 or [email protected]. Additional tickets may be purchased here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks to Host Nevada Dec. 29 in ...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. (CT)...

December 27, 2021 Comments

Cats Road Trip with Clarke!

Kansas News

December 27, 2021

A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

One Dead, One Seriously Injured aft...

Kansas News

December 27, 2021

Chiefs Dominate Steelers, 36-10, to...

Sports News

December 27, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cats Road Trip with Clark...
December 27, 2021Comments
A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
One Dead, One Seriously I...
December 27, 2021Comments
Tis the Season to Recycle
December 26, 2021Comments
Walk Off The Holidays Wit...
December 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices