Jayhawks to Host Harvard Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 4 Kansas (10-1) hosts Harvard (8-4) on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. (Central). The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN2 with Mark Neely and Fran Fraschilla calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas is coming off an 84-62 win against No. 14 Indiana on Dec. 17. The Jayhawks are 2-1 against Associated Press ranked teams in 2022-23 and 120-64 all-time versus AP ranked foes in the Bill Self era beginning in 2003-04. Harvard has won two of its last three games after its 62-57 win at UC Irvine on Dec. 20.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,367 victories.

Series-wise, Kansas won the only meeting with Harvard, 75-69, on Dec. 5, 2015 in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 16-0 all-time against Ivy league schools.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 each of the last 26 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 26 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played on Dec. 19. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with West Virginia next at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10. Kansas is the only school in NCAA Division I with five Quadrant 1 wins. UConn and Purdue are next with four Q1 wins.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 18.6, which is 10th nationally. KU is second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.47), steals per game (9.7) and three-pointers made per game (7.8).

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 21.1 ppg, which is 14th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is eighth nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. has 35 assists and seven turnovers in his last four games, including his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists vs. No. 14 Indiana. He is second in the Big 12, fifth nationally, in assists per game at 6.8.

UP NEXT

Kansas will open up Big 12 play when it hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. (Central) on CBS.

KU has won 31-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those at home and 19 on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991.