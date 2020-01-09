Salina, KS

Jayhawks Soar Past Cyclones in Ames, 79-53

KU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 8, 2020

AMES, Iowa – Kansas closed the first half on a 21-3 run to turn a two-point game into a 26-point blowout as the No. 3/3 Jayhawks took down Iowa State, 79-53, Wednesday night inside Hilton Coliseum. Sophomore Devon Dotson led all scorers with 20 points as KU held the Cyclones – the Big 12’s most efficient offense – to 34% shooting and a season-low 53 points.

The win moved Kansas to 12-2 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State fell to 7-7 in 2019-20 and 0-2 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

The Jayhawks closed the first half on a 21-3 run, to turn a 25-23 advantage with seven minutes to play, into a 46-26 lead at the intermission. Kansas went 6-of-6 from the field during the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Christian Braun and one from sophomore Devon Dotson. Udoka Azubuike turned in eight of his 10 points on the night during KU’s run, which included him hitting 4-of-5 free throw attempts, all in the final five minutes of the half.

The Jayhawk defense was also stingy during the stretch, holding the Cyclones to 1-of-10 shooting and forcing three ISU turnovers over the final eight minutes of the opening frame.

STAT OF THE GAME

52.9 – Kansas connected on 10-of-19 3-point tries, good for a 52.9% clip from beyond the arc. It was the best shooting performance of the season from deep for the Jayhawks, who entered the night hitting 35.6% from three. The 10 triples were KU’s most in a conference road game since sinking 17 threes at Texas on Dec. 29, 2017. Sophomore Ochai Agbaji connected on four of those 3-pointers, one shy of his career high.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 11, to host the Baylor Bears on CBS at 12 p.m. (CT). Kansas is 32-5 all-time against Baylor, including a 17-0 advantage in Lawrence, 16-0 edge in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Bears including both match-ups last season.

