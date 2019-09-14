Jayhawks run over Boston College 48-24

BOSTON — Behind 187 yards from senior running back Khalil Herbert and 122 yards from sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas was able to turn an early 10-0 deficit into a 48-24 win over Boston College at Alumni Stadium on Friday night.

After an interception on his first pass attempt of the game, senior quarterback Carter Stanley rebounded to complete 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Jayhawks give head coach Les Miles a win in his 200th career game as head coach.

Stanley’s top target was junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who finished the game with eight catches for 100 yards, marking his second 100-yard receiving game on the season. Parchment also scored twice for the Jayhawks.

For the second-straight game, junior Dru Prox led the Jayhawks with double-digit tackles, where he totaled 10 tackles. Senior Bryce Torneden also helped the Jayhawks’ defense with nine total tackles.

Next, the Jayhawks welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, September 21. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m., and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.