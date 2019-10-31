Salina, KS

Jayhawks Route Pittsburg State in Final Exhibition

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 31, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks cruised to a win over the Pittsburg State Gorillas, 102-42, in their second and final exhibition of the season inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, with three players in double figures, including a game high 19 points from Kansas sophomore Ochai Agbaji.

Joining Agbaji in double-figures, sophomore David McCormack scored 13 points on 6-of-7 from the field and Devon Dotson scored 12 points on 4-of-13 from the field. In total, 12 Jayhawks put points on the board for the Jayhawks.

Kansas jumped out to an early 10-2 lead in the first three minutes and never looked back. McCormack got the scoring started early for the Jayhawks, with six of the first 10 points of the game coming from McCormack in the paint.

The Jayhawks would extend their run through the 13:30 mark of the first half, as the Jayhawks outscored Pittsburg State 24-4.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the first half, Kansas gained their largest lead of the half at 27 when Kansas Agbaji connected on his fourth 3-pointer of the game, where he was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the field in the half. Kansas led Pittsburg State through the first half, 49-22.

In the second half, Kansas continued to stretch its lead, as the Jayhawks opened the half with a 13-0 run, including seven points that came from McCormack. Kansas’ lead extended to 62-22 at the 14:59 mark of the second half.

Kansas’ largest lead came on the final basket of the game, when freshman Michael Jankovich connected on a 3-pointer, to give KU the 102-42 lead.

As a team, Kansas shot 54 percent (50-of-74) from the field and 45 percent (17-of-28) from beyond the arc, while holding Pittsburg State to shoot 27 percent (16-of-59) from the floor and 25 percent (7-of-28) from three.

Next, Kansas will travel to New York, N.Y., to take on the Duke Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m., CT on ESPN.

