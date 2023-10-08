Jayhawks Return to AP Poll With #23 National Ranking

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked for the second time this season, earning the No. 23 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, which was announced Sunday.

This is the 113th all-time appearance in the AP Poll for Kansas, who was previously ranked No. 24 in the poll on Sept. 24 following a 4-0 start to the season. The Jayhawks were also ranked twice during the 2022 season, both at No. 19. This is the first time that Kansas has ever been ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll.

Kansas improved to 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in Big 12 play with its 51-22 victory over UCF on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-1 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09, and KU is one of eight programs in FBS football who have started each of the past two seasons with a 5-1 record.

The Jayhawks have earned victories over Missouri State (Sept. 1, 48-17), Illinois (Sept. 8, 34-23), Nevada (Sept. 16, 31-24), BYU (38-27) and UCF (51-22) this season. KU’s lone defeat was suffered on Sept. 30 at Texas, who is ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll this week.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a road trip to Oklahoma State. Kickoff in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.