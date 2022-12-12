Jayhawks Return to AP Poll for First Time Since 2013

AP Top 25 (Dec. 12, 2022)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country.

The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14, 2013, when the Jayhawks occupied the No. 23 spot in the AP Poll. Kansas was ranked for nine weeks during the 2012-13 season.

“We’ve talked a lot about being a program on the rise and we feel like the trajectory of our program is headed in a positive direction. I think earning a spot in the AP Poll for the first time since 2013 is the latest indication of that,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said. “We feel good about it, in terms of the program validation, but we’re in the non-conference portion of our schedule and we have a lot of goals still in front of us.”

Earlier on Monday, the Jayhawks were named the ESPN Team of the Week following a 2-0 week with victories over Wichita State, 72-52 on Sunday, and at No. 12 Arizona, 77-50 on Thursday night in Tucson. Kansas is now 9-0 for the fourth time in program history and first since opening the 2019-20 season with a record of 11-0. The Jayhawks have not only been winning games, but winning decisively with seven-straight victories by 20 or more points. The last time KU had a seven-game streak with a winning margin of 20+ points came during the 1980-81 season.

At 9-0, Kansas is one of 12 unbeaten teams in Division I Women’s Basketball and the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12. There are currently four Big 12 teams in the AP Poll, with KU joined by Iowa State (No. 14), Baylor (18) and Oklahoma (24).

The No. 22-ranked Jayhawks will return to the court on Friday, Dec. 16, at Allen Fieldhouse against Tulsa. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW. Fans can purchase single-game or season tickets by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.