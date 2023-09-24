Jayhawks Ranked #24 in AP Poll After 4-0 Start

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football poll, it was announced Sunday.

The ranking is Kansas’ first in the AP Poll since being ranked No. 19 on Oct. 9, 2022. Kansas was ranked twice in the AP Poll during the 2022 season, both at No. 19. The ranking marks Kansas’ 112th appearance in the AP Poll all-time, while Kansas has been ranked 24th six times in the poll’s history.

Kansas was also ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

Kansas is coming off a 38-27 victory over BYU on Saturday in its Big 12 Conference opener. The Jayhawks scored two defensive touchdowns for the first time since 2018 and held the Cougars to nine yards rushing, the fewest rushing yards allowed in a game since 2009.

Kansas also recorded wins at Nevada (Sept. 16, 31-24), vs. Illinois (Sept. 8, 34-23) and Missouri State (Sept. 1, 48-17) this season.

The ranking comes after Kansas has started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1914-15 seasons. During Kansas’ 4-0 start, the Jayhawks are averaging 37.8 points per game while holding opponents to 22.8.

Kansas’ offense has converted a nation’s leading 60.5% on third downs, while the Jayhawk defense has recorded 35 tackles-for-loss, which ranks eighth nationally.

The Jayhawks will go up against No. 3/5 ranked Texas on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Austin, Texas on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to Kansas’ remaining four home games by clicking here.