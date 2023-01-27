Jayhawks on ESPNU Sunday for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The first installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown in 2023 takes place on Kansas Day as the Kansas Jayhawks host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, Jan. 29, in front of a nationally-televised audience.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU, with Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is coming off a 64-50 defeat at No. 18 Iowa State, the third nationally-ranked opponent that KU has faced in January. The Jayhawks are now 13-5 on the year and 3-4 in Big 12 play.

Taiyanna Jackson has been a force at both ends of the court this season and on Tuesday she was one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. She posted her second-consecutive double-double, 12th of the season and 16th of her career, with 13 points and 15 rebounds at Iowa State, and she ranks third nationally with 54 blocked shots, an average of 3.0 per game.

Zakiyah Franklin has scored in double figures 14 times this season, including in each of the past three games after putting up 11 points at Iowa State. Franklin is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game for the year and she leads the Jayhawks with 55 assists. Wyvette Mayberry has scored 10 or more points four times in the past five games, including a season-high-tying 20 points at Oklahoma. She is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 assists per game during Big 12 Conference play.

Kansas looks to hold home serve in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown for the third-consecutive season after defeating KSU 63-51 on Feb. 12, 2022, and 70-63 on Jan. 23, 2021. The home team has won the last five matchups in the series, with KU and KSU splitting the series in each of the past two seasons.

Kansas State comes to town with a record of 13-8 and 2-6 in Big 12 play following an 82-74 defeat at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are ninth in the conference standings after dropping five of their last six games. KSU is 0-4 in true road games this season.

Kansas State is the most-played opponent for Kansas in women’s basketball, with 127 meetings between the programs dating back to 1969. KSU leads the all-time series 78-49, which includes a 33-27 edge in games played in Lawrence. Kansas has won two straight games over the Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse.

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now, with prices ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Kansas hits the road to open the month of February in Waco, Texas, against Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 1. That game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW.