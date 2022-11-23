Jayhawks Headed West to Compete at Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic

Watch (Friday) | Watch (Saturday) | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes

MORAGA, Calif. – After starting off the season with three home games, Kansas Women’s Basketball is headed to the Bay Area of California for two games at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. The tournament will be played at University Credit Union Pavilion, on the campus of Saint Mary’s.

Kansas opens the event on Friday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. CT against Maine out of the America East Conference. The Black Bears are 2-2 on the year following a 61-59 victory over Northeastern on Monday night. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Jayhawks will face tournament-host Saint Mary’s at 4 p.m. CT. The Gaels, who compete in the West Coast Conference, are 2-2 on the year after winning the Women’s Basketball Invitational tournament last season.

Both games will be streamed on the West Coast Conference Network. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 3-0 on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a 73-43 victory over UTRGV, the largest margin of victory by the Jayhawks this season. Four Jayhawks scored in double figures against UTRGV, led by Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater with 15 points apiece. Kersgieter also led the Jayhawks with 15 rebounds – one off her career-high – as she recorded her first double-double of the season and seventh of her career. Prater also recorded a double-double, the first of her career, after pulling down a career-high 10 rebounds.

KU’s leading scorer and rebounder through three games is Taiyanna Jackson, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots against UTRGV after recording double-doubles in each of the Jayhawks’ first two games. Zakiyah Franklin scored seven points off the bench against UTRGV and now sits at 999 career points. With her next point, Franklin will become the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 points in a Jayhawk uniform.

Kansas and Maine have met only once all-time in women’s basketball, with Kansas claiming a 126-63 victory over the Black Bears on December 1, 2010, at Allen Fieldhouse. The 126 points scored by the Jayhawks in that game remains a single-game school record. Kansas and Saint Mary’s have played twice previously, with the Jayhawks holding a 2-0 advantage over the Gaels. On their lone prior visit to Moraga, KU defeated Saint Mary’s 82-58 on January 4, 1985. The Jayhawks took the last meeting over SMC 86-81 on December 15, 2019, in Lawrence.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 30, for one of the premier home non-conference games of the season against Texas A&M. The Jayhawks and their former Big 12 foes will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the game broadcast on Big 12 NOW.