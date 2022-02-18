Jayhawks Head to West Virginia Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2) hits the road to take on West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. CST. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas won its 21st game for the 33rd consecutive season, a streak that started in 1989-90 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I, with a 76-62 victory against Oklahoma State (2/14). West Virginia is looking to end a two-game losing streak after its 78-73 loss at Kansas State (2/14).

Kansas is vying to win its 11th league game for a 28th-straight season, a streak that started in 1994-95 in the Big Eight Conference era and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET rankings and No. 6 in strength of schedule released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 16. Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in NET the top 50 in the latest NET – (6) Baylor, (8) Kansas, (11) Texas Tech, (15) Texas, (39) Oklahoma and (42) Iowa State.

National player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game, which is 22nd nationally. Agbaji ranks 12th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 43.5%. He has scored 20 or more points in 13 games this season after his 20 points against Oklahoma State on Feb. 14.

Kansas has two players ranked in the top four in rebounding in the Big 12 with redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson third at 7.1 rpg and senior David McCormack fourth at 7.0 rpg.

Jalen Wilson is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, named on Feb. 14, after averaging 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shooting 64% in two games last week. It was the fifth time this season a Jayhawk has earned the honor.

McCormack and Braun were both named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 First Team on Feb. 17. The duo is now eligible for Academic All-American.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The game will start at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN2.

For the Feb. 22 Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Kansas and Kansas State will celebrate Black Excellence honoring historical accomplishments KU’s LaVannes Squires (1952-54) and KSU’s Gene Wilson (1950-52, 1954-56), who were the first black players at their respective institutions to receive a basketball scholarship and were among the first to break the color barrier in the Big Seven Conference.

Tickets for upcoming Kansas men’s basketball games can be purchased here.