Jayhawks Head to Tampa to Compete in Bulls Invitational

TAMPA, Fla. – The Kansas softball team is travels to Tampa, Florida, to play in the Bulls Invitational on March 2-4 at USF Softball Stadium.

Kansas (10-5) will face off against five opponents, beginning with tournament-host South Florida (5 p.m. CT) Thursday. The Jayhawks will face Army (10:30 a.m. CT) and USC-Upstate (1 p.m. CT) Friday and conclude the weekend with Northern Illinois (10:30 a.m. CT) and Rhode Island (3:30 p.m. CT) Saturday.

Last week, the Jayhawks finished with a record of 4-1 at the Texas State Classic, with wins over Texas-Arlington, UTSA, Colorado State and Texas Southern.

Junior starting pitcher Addison Purvis threw her first career no-hitter Sunday against Texas Southern, the program’s first no-hitter since 2019. She ended the day with two walks, three strikeouts, one double and one RBI.

Senior center fielder Shayna Espy batted a team-leading .500 in five games in San Marcos, finishing with eight hits, four RBIs and a slugging percentage of .750.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can watch our matchup with USF on Thursday on ESPN+. For the remaining games, fans can follow the official Kansas Softball Twitter page for live updates, and live stats will be available at kuathletics.com.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its first tournament of the year at Arrocha Ballpark with the Jayhawk Invitational on March 10-11. Stanford and Central Arkansas make up the tournament’s field.