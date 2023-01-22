Jayhawks Head to Baylor for ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“Â No. 2 Kansas (16-3, 5-2) hits the road to face No. 21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3) on Jan. 23 for an ESPN Big Monday battle in Waco, Texas. The contest from the Ferrell Center begins at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN. This contest pits the last two NCAA National Champions, with Baylor winning the 2021 title and Kansas in 2022.
TIPOFF
- Kansas is coming off an 83-60 loss to No. 14 TCU on Jan. 21. Baylor has won four straight games after its 62-60 win at Oklahoma on Jan. 21.
- Kansas is 109-17 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 56-8 after losses.
- Baylor will be the seventh ranked team Kansas will play this season. KU is 3-3 versus ranked foes in 2022-23 and 121-66 under Bill Self.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,373 victories.
- KU is 76-21 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (46-1 at home and 30-20 on the road), including 57-15 under head coach Bill Self (35-0 at home and 22-15 on the road).
- Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 35-8, including a 14-5 record in the Ferrell Center. Baylor has won the last two meetings in Waco.
- Kansas is No. 8 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 21. Kansas is No. 2 in NET Strength of Schedule, trailing only Nebraska.
- Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.3 ppg, which is 13th nationally. He has posted back-to-back 30-point games with a career-high 38 at Kansas State and 30 versus TCU. Wilson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 23rd nationally.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.29 (third nationally). His 6.6 assists per game are second in the league and fifth nationally.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.5), which is ninth nationally.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is second in the Big 12 and is 16th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9%.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of menâ€™s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
The two winningest programs in college basketball will square off when Kentucky hosts Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is first in NCAA Division I with 2,373 all-time wins, while Kentucky is second at 2,366.
ESPNâ€™s College GameDay will be on site for halftime of the KU at UK contest.
Kentucky leads the overall series with Kansas, 24-9, but the Jayhawks have won four of the last six meetings and are 7-5 against the Wildcats under Bill Self.