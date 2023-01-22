Jayhawks Head to Baylor for ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“Â No. 2 Kansas (16-3, 5-2) hits the road to face No. 21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3) on Jan. 23 for an ESPN Big Monday battle in Waco, Texas. The contest from the Ferrell Center begins at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN. This contest pits the last two NCAA National Champions, with Baylor winning the 2021 title and Kansas in 2022.

TIPOFF

Kansas is coming off an 83-60 loss to No. 14 TCU on Jan. 21. Baylor has won four straight games after its 62-60 win at Oklahoma on Jan. 21.

Kansas is 109-17 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 56-8 after losses.

Baylor will be the seventh ranked team Kansas will play this season. KU is 3-3 versus ranked foes in 2022-23 and 121-66 under Bill Self.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,373 victories.

KU is 76-21 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (46-1 at home and 30-20 on the road), including 57-15 under head coach Bill Self (35-0 at home and 22-15 on the road).

Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 35-8, including a 14-5 record in the Ferrell Center. Baylor has won the last two meetings in Waco.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 21. Kansas is No. 2 in NET Strength of Schedule, trailing only Nebraska.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.3 ppg, which is 13th nationally. He has posted back-to-back 30-point games with a career-high 38 at Kansas State and 30 versus TCU. Wilson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 23rd nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.29 (third nationally). His 6.6 assists per game are second in the league and fifth nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.5), which is ninth nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick is second in the Big 12 and is 16th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9%.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of menâ€™s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

The two winningest programs in college basketball will square off when Kentucky hosts Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is first in NCAA Division I with 2,373 all-time wins, while Kentucky is second at 2,366.

ESPNâ€™s College GameDay will be on site for halftime of the KU at UK contest.

Kentucky leads the overall series with Kansas, 24-9, but the Jayhawks have won four of the last six meetings and are 7-5 against the Wildcats under Bill Self.