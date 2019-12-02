Salina, KS

Jayhawks fall to No. 9 Baylor, 61-6

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 30, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. â€“ In a game that featured a 5,000 career-yard passer and a 1,000 yards in a season rusher, the Kansas football team dropped its 2019 finale to No. 9 Baylor, 61-6, Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks were held to 280 total yards of offense, while Baylor tallied 507 of its own. Baylor forced KU into four turnovers, which resulted in 23 points. In the third quarter, Kansas got on the board on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Manny Miles to junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment, which was Parchment’s seventh receiving touchdown of the season.

In the midst of the game, senior quarterback Carter Stanley became the fifth Jayhawk in program history to eclipse 5,000 yards passing in a career. Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., followed up to record his 1,000th yard on the ground this season to became just the second KU player ever to accomplish that feat in back-to-back years.

The game also marked the finale for 23 seniors on the KU roster, including Hakeem Adeniji, Jelani Brown, Daylon Charlot, Codey Cole III, Hasan Defense, Kevin Feder, Kezelee Flomo, DeAnte Ford, Hudson Hall, Kolin Hayes, Elmore Hempstead Jr., Azur Kamara, Mike Lee, Willie McCaleb, Clyde McCauley III, Jeremiah McCullough, Manny Miles, Darrius Moragne, Shaquille Richmond, Carter Stanley, Najee Stevens-McKenzie, Bryce Torneden and Andru Tovi. The players were honored in a pregame ceremony.

Saturday marked the final game of the 2019 season for the Jayhawks, finishing the season with a 3-9 record overall, 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play, and a 2-5 record at home.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

