Jayhawks fall to No. 11 Texas, 24-17, on Senior Day

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 24, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a slow offensive start to the day, Kansas football dropped its final game of the season to No. 11 Texas, 24-17, on Senior Day inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas held Texas to its lowest first half total of the season with just seven points, which is the third time on the season that the Jayhawks have held their opponents to seven points or less in the first half.

During Kansas’ impressive defensive effort, junior defensive end Najee Stevens-McKenzie recorded his first-career interception, ending Texas’ Sam Ehlinger’s 308 pass attempts without an interception.

After Kansas went scoreless in the first three quarters, the Jayhawks put up two touchdowns and a field goal in the final 15 minutes of the game to narrow the Texas lead. Freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. scored on a 57-yard run to put the Jayhawks on the board first early in the fourth quarter. Junior wide receiver Daylon Charlot added to the KU score with a 31-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Peyton Bender, the longest catch of Charlot’s career and his second touchdown of the season. Senior kick Gabriel Rui capped the Kansas scoring effort with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining in the game to bring the Jayhawks within one touchdown, but Texas recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to hand the Jayhawks the loss on senior day.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

