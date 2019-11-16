Salina, KS

Jayhawks Fall at Oklahoma State, 31-13

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 16, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. – Thirteen fourth-quarter points were not enough to overcome a 31-point deficit as the Kansas football team fell at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 31-13, Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley connected with Stephon Robinson Jr., and Quan Hampton for both of those late touchdowns to move into sole possession of second place in KU history for career passing touchdowns (36). Only Jayhawk great Todd Reesing has thrown for more passing touchdowns in his career (90).

Robinson’s fourth-quarter touchdown reception was his seventh of the season, which moved him into a tie for eighth in KU history in receiving touchdowns in a season. The last time a Jayhawk had seven or more receiving touchdowns was in 2016, when Steven Sims Jr., also hauled in seven receiving touchdowns.

As an offense, Kansas totaled 290 yards, 251 of which came through the air. On defense, senior safety Mike Lee led the team with nine tackles, matching a season high. Lee also added his seventh-career forced fumble, which is tied for ninth in the FBS among active players.

Oklahoma State came out victorious behind 481 yards of total offense, including 243 yards on the ground, 122 of which came from Chuba Hubbard. The game was Hubbard’s 10th with 100 or more rushing yards in a game this season.

Kansas will continue its road trip for its final road matchup of the season, as the Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., on FS1.

