Jayhawks Fall at No. 11 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – S’Mya Nichols and Zakiyah Franklin combined for 25 points on Tuesday as the Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 91-56 setback against No. 11 Texas at the Moody Center.

The loss drops Kansas to 9-8 on the year and 2-4 in Big 12 play while Texas improves to 17-2 overall and 4-2 in league action.

Kansas struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 18-of-54 (33.3%) from the field while struggling to connect from deep, going 1-for-13 (7.7%) from long range. The Jayhawks lone made three-pointer came from Wyvette Mayberry in the final minute of the contest.

The game featured three ties in the early going, but Texas quickly capitalized on miscues by the Jayhawks and used a 12-0 run to open up a 23-10 lead with 1:41 to play in the opening quarter. Kansas committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, which UT converted into 12 points as the Longhorns led 25-12 after 10 minutes of play.

Kansas had a pair of 4-0 runs in the second quarter, but were unable to make a dent in the Longhorns lead. UT used a 7-0 lead to push its lead over 20 points for the first time at 39-18 with 5:46 to play in the half. The advantage was 21 at halftime after Texas scored the final four points of the half to extend its lead to 47-26.

The third quarter was played evenly for seven minutes before Texas used a 13-1 spurt over the final 2:35 to extend the advantage to 73-41 at the end of three. Neither team was efficient offensively in the fourth quarter, which saw Texas outscore KU 18-15 to extend its final margin to 35.

Kansas was led by Nichols, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week, who battled foul trouble to score 14 points with five assists and three rebounds. Franklin added 11 points and four rebounds, while no other player scored more than eight.

Next Up

Kansas faces a second-straight ranked opponent on Saturday, Jan. 20, with a visit to Bramlage Coliseum for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against No. 7 Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.