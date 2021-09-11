Jayhawks Drop Road Contest to 17th-Ranked Chanticleers

CONWAY, S.C. â€“Â Jason Bean became the first Kansas quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in 19 years Friday night, but the Jayhawks fell to No. 17/19 Coastal Carolina 49-22 at Brooks Stadium.

The Jayhawks led in the first half, and cut the Coastal Carolina deficit to six at one point in the second half, but the Chanticleers offense punched it in three times over the third and fourth quarters to secure a hard-fought win over the Jayhawks.

With the loss, Kansas dropped to 1-1 on the season. Coastal Carolina improved to 2-0 on the year.

The Jayhawks struck first on Friday when Jacob Borcila hit a 46-yard field goal on the first possession of the game to go up 3-0. After Coastal Carolina responded with a 33-yard touchdown pass, true freshman Devin Neal scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career when he reached pay dirt from two yards out to give Kansas a 9-7 lead.

Coastal then scored 21 straight points to take a 28-9 lead late in the second quarter. Thatâ€™s when Bean first showed how potent his speed can be. The quarterback scored on a 34-yard rush with 1:36 remaining in the half to pull Kansas within 13 at 28-15.

Bean then showed his wheels again early in the third quarter when he scored on a 46-yard rush on KUâ€™s first drive of the second half. That brought Kansas within six at 28-22 with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter.

But Coastal scored the final three touchdowns to make it 49-22, which held up to be the final.

Bean made plays all night in the loss both through the air and on the ground. In the first half alone, Bean had a 33-yard completion to Luke Grimm and a 22-yard pass to Kwamie Lassiter II. All total, Bean had three completions of 30 or more yards, also finding Lawrence Arnold and Trevor Wilson for deep balls.

Bean finished 12 for 23 in the air for 189 yards. He rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. Heâ€™s the first Kansas quarterback since Bill Whittemore in 2002 to rush for more than 100 yards. Whittemore rushed for 121 yards against Colorado that season.

Lassiter led the Jayhawks with seven catches for 85 yards. Grimm also had a solid day with five catches for a career-high 75 yards. Kansas gained 412 yards of total offense, which is the programâ€™s highest total since 2019.

Defensively, Kenny Logan Jr. led the way with eight tackles. Kyron Johnson had another standout game with seven tackles, 1 Â½ tackles-for-loss, a half sack and a fumble recovery. Ricky Thomas Jr., also had seven tackles in the game.

The Jayhawks will now turn their attention to Baylor for the Big 12 Conference opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m., on Sept. 18 on ESPN+.