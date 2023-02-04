Jayhawks at Home Saturday to Face No. 24 Texas

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 4, as KU welcomes conference-leader No. 24 Texas to Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brenda VanLengen and Niccolly Wuellner on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks are 14-6 on the year and 4-5 in Big 12 play following a 77-73 setback at Baylor on Wednesday. Texas is 17-6 on the year and leads the conference at 8-2 during league play.

Against Baylor, Kansas was led by Holly Kersgieter, who had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals for her fourth game of 20+ points during Big 12 play. Kersgieter is KU’s second-leading scorer for the season, averaging 14.8 points per game. Three other Jayhawks scored in double figures at Baylor as Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin had 13 points apiece, while Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Jackson added to her list of accolades on Friday as she was named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. On Jan. 24 she was one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. Jackson had three blocks at Baylor, moving into sole possession of third place on KU’s career list with 152.

Kersgieter moved into 15th place on KU’s career scoring list after scoring 20 points at Baylor. She surpassed Jaclyn Johnson (1997-2001) for 15th, and she currently has 1,384 career points. Kersgieter leads the Jayhawks with 16.1 points per game during conference games.

Franklin also climbed a spot on the all-time scoring list against Baylor, scoring 13 points in the game to give her 1,257 career points. Franklin is now 20th on the all-time list after surpassing Monica Engelman (2009-13). She’s third on the team with 14.3 points per game for the year.

Texas comes to Lawrence ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and winners of four straight games to improve to 8-2 in league play. Six different players are scoring 10 or more points per game for the Longhorns, who feature the No. 3 scoring offense in the Big 12 at 76.7 points per game. This will conclude the season-series against Texas, who defeated the Jayhawks 72-59 on Jan. 10 in Austin. Kersgieter led KU with 20 points in that game, and Jackson added a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Saturday. KU women’s sports teams will be interacting with fans in the Fun Zone prior to tipoff and special features highlighting women’s sports will be shown throughout the game.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now, with prices ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas caps off a two-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as the Jayhawks play TCU for the first time this season. That game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW.