Jay Leno Coming to Salina

Comedian, entertainer, show host, and automobile enthusiast Jay Leno is coming to Salina.

Leno will have a full day of activities in Salina on Friday, April 8th. He will get a private tour and host a private event at The Garage automobile museum. He will then head of to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to be the guest speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Banquet. Finally, he will end the day with a stand up comedy show at the Stiefel Theatre.

Leno is an acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

Among other projects, Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno’s Garage” now in its sixth season. “Jay Leno’s Garage” explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history.

Along with his CNBC show, Jay is currently on air with various other television series, including “Last Man Standing” and “You Bet Your Life”.

When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally. And in his “spare” time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”

Jay Leno will be in Salina through a partnership between the Chamber, the Stiefel Theatre, and The Garage. Upon arrival, he will attend a by invitation-only event at The Garage to tour Salina’s newest experience. Next up, he will address those gathered for the Chamber banquet, speaking about his business experiences and motor hobbies. Following the Chamber banquet, Leno will perform a stand-up show at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

Tickets for The Stiefel performance will go on sale at noon on February 4th, and may be purchased by contacting the Stiefel at 785-827-1998 or at www.stiefeltheatre.org/tickets.

The Chamber Annual Banquet will be in the Arena of the Events Center. Seating will consist of tables of eight which includes dinner. Tickets for Chamber members are $65 per person for the banquet. Tickets for non-members are $90 per person for the banquet. Chamber members and the general public can make reservations by calling the Chamber office ticket hotline at 785-827-9310, ext. 123, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or emailing Sandy Cole at [email protected]. Tickets will be reserved on a first-come first-served basis. The evening will consist of remarks by outgoing Chairman Jeff Maes, by incoming Chairman Travis Young, a brief review of the

Chamber’s 2021 accomplishments, and the address by Jay Leno.