Jarrett Gable named as NAIA Baseball All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan’s Jarrett Gable has been named as a NAIA All-American. Gable was named to the NAIA All-America Second Team as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2022-23 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee, including Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Gable was phenomenal for the Coyotes this season. He hit .345 for the Coyotes in 2023, and led the team with 77 hits and 82 RBI. His RBI total set a new school record. He also hit 23 homeruns on the season. He had 21 doubles and a triple on the season.

He was also named as the KCAC Player of the Year and First-Team All-KCAC last month.

Oklahoma City’s Eli Davis and Georgia Gwinnett’s Ajay Sczepkowski were named as the NAIA Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2023 season.

Eli Davis (12-2) of Oklahoma City has been selected as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year after finishing second in the country in wins (12), second in games started (16), and leading the nation with 103.1 innings pitched. He struck out 137 batters, averaging 11.93 per game, and faced 378 total batters in his 17 total appearances. He allowed only 11 doubles, three triples, and one single homerun. He tallied a batting average against of .196 and an ERA of 1.83. Davis tossed six complete games for the Stars and shutout the opposition once.

Ajay Sczepkowski is awarded NAIA Player of the Year as his explosive offensive helped guide the Grizzlies back to the NAIA World Series for the fifth consecutive year. Recording an impressive 30-30 season, he finished the year with 33 homeruns and 36 stolen bases. Leading the nation in plate appearances for Georgia Gwinnett, Sczepkowski scored 95 runs, recorded 90 hits, drove in 102 runs, and reached 216 total bases. He drew 30 walks and was hit by the pitch 18 other times. Sczepkowski averaged .421 inside the batter’s box with an on base percentage of .521 and a slugging percentage of 1.009. Offensively, he ranks no lower than eighth nationally and is the top player in nine categories.

The first and second teams are recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

FIRST TEAM Name School Year Position Max Harper Cumberlands (Ky.) Sr. 1B Jhors Gomez Southwestern Christian (Okla.) So. 2B Will McCall Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Gr. 3B Isaac Nunez Southeastern (Fla.) Jr. SS Lucas Goodin Indiana Wesleyan Sr. INF Ajay Sczepkowski Georgia Gwinnett Jr. OF Jon Ponder Georgia Gwinnett Jr. OF Ryan Major LSU Shreveport (La.) Sr. OF Greyson Barrett Texas Wesleyan Sr. OF Charlie Muniz Cumberlands (Ky.) So. C Antonio Fernandez McPherson (Kan.) Sr. C Eli Davis Oklahoma City Sr. P Darien Smith Southeastern (Fla.) Jr. P Michael Watson Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) Jr. P Tyler Bryant Ottawa (Kan.) Sr. P Reece Wissinger Southeastern (Fla.) So. RP Cole Turney Cumberland (Tenn.) Sr. DH

SECOND TEAM Name School Year Position Drew Fleming Concordia (Mich.) Jr. 1B Langston Ginder Huntington (Ind.) Gr. 2B Bryson Lofton Bryan (Tenn.) So. 3B Jarrett Gable Kansas Wesleyan Sr. SS Jaidan Quinn Concordia (Neb.) Jr. INF Eric Maffie St. Francis (Ill.) Gr. OF Joey Grabanski Concordia (Neb.) Jr. OF RJ Stinson William Carey (Miss.) Jr. OF Anthony Sharkas Madonna (Mich.) Jr. OF Angel Mendoza Union (Ky.) Sr. C Jayson Willers Morningside (Iowa) So. C Anthony Green Missouri Baptist Jr. P Alan West Central Methodist (Mo.) Sr. P Bobby Vath LSU Shreveport (La.) So. P Tyson Kleinfelter Concordia (Mich.) Gr. P Jack Ross Taylor (Ind.) Jr. RP Cayden Nicoletto Columbia (Mo.) So. DH