Jarrett Gable named as NAIA Baseball All-American

By KWU Athletics Release June 7, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan’s Jarrett Gable has been named as a NAIA All-American. Gable was named to the NAIA All-America Second Team as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2022-23 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee, including Player and Pitcher of the Year.

 

Gable was phenomenal for the Coyotes this season. He hit .345 for the Coyotes in 2023, and led the team with 77 hits and 82 RBI. His RBI total set a new school record. He also hit 23 homeruns on the season. He had 21 doubles and a triple on the season.

 

He was also named as the KCAC Player of the Year and First-Team All-KCAC last month.

 

Oklahoma City’s Eli Davis and Georgia Gwinnett’s Ajay Sczepkowski were named as the NAIA Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2023 season.

 

Eli Davis (12-2) of Oklahoma City has been selected as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year after finishing second in the country in wins (12), second in games started (16), and leading the nation with 103.1 innings pitched. He struck out 137 batters, averaging 11.93 per game, and faced 378 total batters in his 17 total appearances. He allowed only 11 doubles, three triples, and one single homerun. He tallied a batting average against of .196 and an ERA of 1.83. Davis tossed six complete games for the Stars and shutout the opposition once.

 

Ajay Sczepkowski is awarded NAIA Player of the Year as his explosive offensive helped guide the Grizzlies back to the NAIA World Series for the fifth consecutive year. Recording an impressive 30-30 season, he finished the year with 33 homeruns and 36 stolen bases. Leading the nation in plate appearances for Georgia Gwinnett, Sczepkowski scored 95 runs, recorded 90 hits, drove in 102 runs, and reached 216 total bases. He drew 30 walks and was hit by the pitch 18 other times. Sczepkowski averaged .421 inside the batter’s box with an on base percentage of .521 and a slugging percentage of 1.009. Offensively, he ranks no lower than eighth nationally and is the top player in nine categories.

 

The first and second teams are recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

 

FIRST TEAM
NameSchoolYearPosition
Max HarperCumberlands (Ky.)Sr.1B
Jhors GomezSouthwestern Christian (Okla.)So.2B
Will McCallFreed-Hardeman (Tenn.)Gr.3B
Isaac NunezSoutheastern (Fla.)Jr.SS
Lucas GoodinIndiana WesleyanSr.INF
Ajay SczepkowskiGeorgia GwinnettJr.OF
Jon PonderGeorgia GwinnettJr.OF
Ryan MajorLSU Shreveport (La.)Sr.OF
Greyson BarrettTexas WesleyanSr.OF
Charlie MunizCumberlands (Ky.)So.C
Antonio FernandezMcPherson (Kan.)Sr.C
Eli DavisOklahoma CitySr.P
Darien SmithSoutheastern (Fla.)Jr.P
Michael WatsonSouthwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)Jr.P
Tyler BryantOttawa (Kan.)Sr.P
Reece WissingerSoutheastern (Fla.)So.RP
Cole TurneyCumberland (Tenn.)Sr.DH

 

SECOND TEAM
NameSchoolYearPosition
Drew FlemingConcordia (Mich.)Jr.1B
Langston GinderHuntington (Ind.)Gr.2B
Bryson LoftonBryan (Tenn.)So.3B
Jarrett GableKansas WesleyanSr.SS
Jaidan QuinnConcordia (Neb.)Jr.INF
Eric MaffieSt. Francis (Ill.)Gr.OF
Joey GrabanskiConcordia (Neb.)Jr.OF
RJ StinsonWilliam Carey (Miss.)Jr.OF
Anthony SharkasMadonna (Mich.)Jr.OF
Angel MendozaUnion (Ky.)Sr.C
Jayson WillersMorningside (Iowa)So.C
Anthony GreenMissouri BaptistJr.P
Alan WestCentral Methodist (Mo.)Sr.P
Bobby VathLSU Shreveport (La.)So.P
Tyson KleinfelterConcordia (Mich.)Gr.P
Jack RossTaylor (Ind.)Jr.RP
Cayden NicolettoColumbia (Mo.)So.DH

 

HONORABLE MENTION
NameSchoolYearPosition
Blane BesseMissouri BaptistSr.OF
Uly DuranWestcliff (Calif.)Gr.1B
Jonah HultbergCollege of IdahoJr.2B
Max Jung-GoldbergHope International (Calif.)Sr.1B
Jalin ThomasRust (Miss.)Jr.C
Robbie MercedCentral Methodist (Mo.)Sr.SS
Kanta KobayashiBellevue (Neb.)Sr.OF
Jared CampbellPoint Park (Pa.)So.OF
Cameron RepettiGeorgia GwinnettSo.P
Andrew HerbertReinhardt (Ga.)So.P
Mikito BarkmanBenedictine Mesa (Ariz.)Jr.P
Sean HeppnerBrirish Columbia (B.C.)So.P
Jake OstrowskiTrinity Christian (Ill.)Sr.P
Graham KollenHuntington (Ind.)So.P
Aaron ForrestDoane (Neb.)Jr.P
Hector GarciaHope International (Calif.)Jr.P
Dustin SchorieBellevue (Neb.)Jr.P
Mychal GroganThomas More (Ky.)Jr.P
Sam TyrpaDakota State (N.D.)So.P
Lucas LetsingerIU Kokomo (Ind.)So.P
Andrew ShirahWilliam Carey (Miss.)Jr.P
Bryan PeckWestmont (Calif.)So.P
Johnny BlakeClarke (Iowa)Jr.P
Garrett HillIU Southeast (Ind.)Jr.RP
Gage BihmLSU Shreveport (La.)So.RP
Cesar AvilaCumberlands (Ky.)Jr.RP
JD KirchnerDakota State (N.D.)Jr.RP
Tyner HughesCumberland (Tenn.)Jr.INF
Trevor CampbellIU Southeast (Ind.)Gr.SS
Tucker MusgroveMobile (Ala.)Jr.INF
Peyton McDowallScience and Arts (Okla.)Sr.1B
Arturo DislaWayland Baptist (Texas)So.INF
Landon RogersTennessee SouthernSo.OF
Jake LycetteWilliam Carey (Miss.)Jr.1B