Japanese Nebraskans From 1900 – 1960 Event

An event at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will focus on Japanese Americans in Western Nebraska during the first half of the 20th century.

According to the organization, historian Sandra Reddish will share the general history of Japanese immigrating to the United States and settling in the Great Plains region. Using her research from primary and secondary sources she will guide us through this discussion and look at the following questions. Why did they immigrate, what was their intention, why did they settle in the Great Plains? What was life like and what industry and occupations did they find work? What happened to this group during World War II and the post-war years?

Reddish received her master’s degree in public history from Wichita State University. She has worked with historical societies and museums in Kansas and Nebraska and continues to work on independent history, cultural, and oral history projects. Reddish worked as a writer and narrator for the Invisible People episode of NET Nebraska Stories highlighting the Japanese Nebraskans in the North Platte River area.

The event is the part of the next monthly Lunch & Learn program. It will be Thursday, March 25th, at noon central time.

