January Most Wanted Online

The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The January list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence, fleeing and eluding, burglary, theft, embezzlement, and felony drug crimes.

The December list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,777 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted