Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 63 °

Jalen Wilson to Return to Kansas

KU Athletics ReleaseJuly 2, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson will return to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season in 2021-22. Wilson declared for the NBA Draft in April and announced his return to KU Friday.

“I first want to thank all those who have helped and supported me through the NBA Draft process,” Wilson said. “I received great feedback from the teams and know what I need to work on to improve. With that, I will be returning to Kansas for my sophomore season and plan on being back on campus soon. I look forward to rejoining my teammates, meeting the newcomers and getting back to work.”

“We are so happy about Jalen’s decision to return,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He did exactly what the process allowed and received great advice on what he needs to work on moving forward. There is no doubt his experience in testing the NBA will benefit him down the line. Jalen had a terrific freshman year for us, averaging 12 points and leading us with eight rebounds per game, and we look forward to an even more productive sophomore campaign.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, Wilson averaged 11.8 points and led Kansas with 7.9 rebounds per game. The Denton, Texas, native ranked second in the Big 12 with 7.9 boards per game and is also second on the KU freshman records list, trailing only Joel Embiid’s 8.1 rebound average in 2013-14. Wilson was named to both the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2021. He was second in the conference with nine double-doubles and led KU in rebounds in 18 games and scoring five times.

Kansas went 21-9 in 2020-21 and placed second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 league record. The Jayhawks advanced to their NCAA-record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2021, a streak that started in 1990.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Kansas to Host Kentucky in Big 12/SEC Challen...

June 23, 2021 2:08 pm

Jayhawks Invited to NBA Pre-Draft Camps

June 16, 2021 12:10 am

Mark Your Calendar, Late Night in the Phog Se...

June 9, 2021 2:26 pm

Kansas Announces the 2021-22 Men’s Basketba...

June 8, 2021 12:56 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jalen Wilson to Return to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson will return to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season ...

July 2, 2021 Comments

Salvador Perez to Participate in 20...

Sports News

July 2, 2021

Austin Wiley named as Kansas Wesley...

Sports News

July 2, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors – 7/3

Sports News

July 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Explosive Weekend Lottery...
July 2, 2021Comments
Athletic Trainer Accused ...
July 2, 2021Comments
Pets And Fireworks Don...
July 2, 2021Comments
Salina Motorcyclist Serio...
July 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices