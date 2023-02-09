Jalen Wilson Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

There are 30 total student-athletes named to the midseason squad and Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.5 points per game, which ranks 19th nationally, rebounding at 8.5 rebounds and double-doubles with eight. The forward from Denton, Texas, has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games and 14 times this season, including three 30-point outings. Wilson’s 54 three-point field goals made are second most on the team.

Now in his third season at Kansas, Wilson surpassed 1,000 career points scored earlier this season and his 1,249 points are 36th on the KU all-time list. His 708 career rebounds rank 17th, and his 24 career double-doubles sit ninth on the KU career ledger.

No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) will play at Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8) Feb. 11, at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Jalen Wilson 2022-23 Honors

Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 10

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

The Sporting News Midseason All-America First Team

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 50)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)

Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (1 of 50)

Sporting News Preseason All-America Second Team

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List

NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)