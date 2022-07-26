Jailer Faces Additional Charges

A Sedgwick County jailer who was allegedly involved in an incident where inmates were planning a riot is now facing additional charges.

Authorities say Dustin Burnett is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Burnett is accused of having sexual relations with multiple inmates, and authorities say that two female inmates reported inappropriate conduct with Burnett that took place July 17th.

Prosecutors say Burnett was on duty July 17th when he allegedly saw inmates make a hole in a window to allow contraband into the jail.