Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 68 °

Jailer Faces Additional Charges

MetrosourceJuly 26, 2022

A Sedgwick County jailer who was allegedly involved in an incident where inmates were planning a riot is now facing additional charges.

Authorities say Dustin Burnett is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Burnett is accused of having sexual relations with multiple inmates, and authorities say that two female inmates reported inappropriate conduct with Burnett that took place July 17th.

Prosecutors say Burnett was on duty July 17th when he allegedly saw inmates make a hole in a window to allow contraband into the jail.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Jailer Faces Additional Charges

A Sedgwick County jailer who was allegedly involved in an incident where inmates were planning a rio...

July 26, 2022 Comments

Two Wildcats Named to FWAA Watch Li...

Sports News

July 26, 2022

2022 River Festival Recap

Top News

July 26, 2022

Wheat Rx Seminars Discuss 2023 Crop

Farming News

July 26, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jailer Faces Additional C...
July 26, 2022Comments
Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
July 26, 2022Comments
Free “Inflation Fig...
July 26, 2022Comments
Drop Boxing It
July 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra