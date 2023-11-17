Jail Staff Continues to Ready for Move

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that drug take-back-bins that have been located at the old jail and the Sheriff’s Offices have been removed.

The bins will be available at the new facility when it opens. Jail and office staff continue to prepare to make the transition of working and handling duties in a new space.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says in general the project has been going exceptionally well. “I’m hopeful that we will be able to make our planned move during the week of Thanksgiving with the correctional staff and inmates to follow in December,” he said.