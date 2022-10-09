Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 50 °

Jail Project Remains on Schedule

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2022

Progress continues on a project to build a new Saline County Jail and sheriff’s office facility.

According to Saline County, many of the exterior walls have gone up, as have the dividing walls with the housing blocks. Individual rooms and offices are starting to take shape within the building,

Access roads from Pacific Avenue and Front Street are being turned from rock to concrete and asphalt over the next few weeks, with a goal of getting the site ready for winter.

Construction remains on track for completion by the end of September 2023, although lead times for electrical equipment in particular are starting to push up against that deadline. Financially, the project is doing well. In fact, staff will be recommending to Commissioners next Tuesday construction of a storage building west of the main jail with the costs fully covered by unspent project contingency funds.

The new jail project was approved by voters. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st, 2021.

The sales tax that pays for the jail bonds also continues to come in significantly higher than projected, with September 2022 receipts being the largest collection since the sales tax began.

_ _ _

Saline County Photo: Looking to the northeast from the central control station through what will soon be the lobby and front entrance of the building.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Jail Project Remains on Schedule

Progress continues on a project to build a new Saline County Jail and sheriff’s office facility. ...

October 9, 2022 Comments

“Bookworm Vending Machine” Unve...

Top News

October 9, 2022

500 Registered For Salina Marathon

Kansas News

October 9, 2022

Military Education Exhibit Salina S...

Top News

October 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jail Project Remains on S...
October 9, 2022Comments
500 Registered For Salina...
October 9, 2022Comments
New KSU Salina Finance an...
October 9, 2022Comments
KWU to Build New Dining H...
October 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra