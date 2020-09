North Salina Community Development is hosting a Town Hall meeting Thursday evening at 7pm at the Stevens Center on the St. Francis/St. John’s Campus located at 110 W. Otis.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan and County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes will be presenting updated information and answering questions pertaining to the jail project that will be on the November ballot.

Wearing masks and social distancing will be required.

Jail blueprint courtesy of Saline County website