Jail Project Bid Meeting

The Saline County Jail project is holding a trade partner outreach meeting on Tuesday, August 17th at 1:30pm in the 4-H Building at the Saline County Expo Center.

Trade partners interested in learning more about the Saline County Jail project and how to find opportunities for bidding, working on site or various trade jobs should attend.

Local underutilized businesses are encouraged to attend.

• Minority-Owned Business Enterprises

• Women-Owned Business Enterprises

• Veteran-Owned Business Enterprises

Learn more at www.turnerconstruction.com