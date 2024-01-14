Jail Pod Loses Heat

Loss of heat in a pod at the Saline County Jail prompted some prisoners to be relocated within the facility over the weekend.

Saline County officials tell KSAL News due to the extreme cold, heat became an issue in one of the pods.

Heat in both pods A and B was not being delivered as called for by the computer. The mechanical contractor was called. They were able to resolve the issue in one pod, but not the other.

All inmates were moved out of the pod with malfunctioning heat into Pod C, where heat has been working just fine.

Everyone is in a warm spot and the contractor is back on site to resolve the remaining issues.

The new Saline County Jail has been housing inmates for a little over a week.