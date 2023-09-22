Jail Inmate Found Dead

The death of an inmate at the Saline County Jail is being investigated as a probable suicide.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thursday afternoon at 2:26 corrections officers found 30-year-old Aaron Young his cell alone, hanging and unresponsive. They got him down and immediately began to administer medical care. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in custody in a county jail the death is investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently on-going.

Young was in jail for alleged sex crimes.