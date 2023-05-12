Jail Expected to Open in Late Fall

Construction continues at a brisk pace on the new Saline County Jail and Sheriff’s Office.

Saline County expects to take possession of the facility from the construction team at the end of September. October and November will be opportunities for public tours, staff training and exercise of building systems.

Inmates are anticipated to be housed in the new jail by early December.

The jail project include:

392 beds. A consultant projected that by 2038 the average daily population would be over 400.

Dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.

An annex building has also been included.

One of the critical needs for opening the building remains staffing. The County is currently seeking more than 30 Correctional Officer candidates, and the County Commission has approved boosting starting wages for these positions.

If you know someone who would be a good candidate for us, please encourage them to apply.

The new jail project was approved by voters in November of 2020. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st, 2021.

Photo via Saline County: Housing Unit A Recreation Yard