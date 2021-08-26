Jail Death Prompts Arrest

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Great Bend man Thursday for killing another man while he was serving a sentence at the Barton County Jail.

According to the agency, on Aug. 26, at approximately 4 p.m., the KBI arrested Jose Guadalupe Villegas, 27, for second-degree murder connected to the death of 46-year-old Scott E. Deines, of Great Bend. Villegas was arrested at the Barton County Jail, 1408 Kansas Ave., while he was already in custody.

The investigation revealed that Villegas injured Deines during a physical altercation at the Jail on July 22. On Sunday, July 25, just before 11 a.m., detention officers found Deines unresponsive in his cell. EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene. The autopsy report indicated that Deines died of blunt force trauma to his head.

Deines was booked into the Jail on July 16, for failure to appear and possession of opiates. Villegas had been ordered to serve out his remaining community corrections sentence at the Jail. He has been at the facility since June 30.