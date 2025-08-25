Jacob Wood Appointed Salina City Manager

Salina has a new permanent city manager. Following several executive sessions, city commissioners voted 5-0 to appoint Jacob Wood to the position, at a salary of $235,000.

Wood has been acting as interim city manager since the end of 2024, when Mike Schrage resigned to take a similar position in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Following a nationwide search, Wood was one of three finalists for the position. The other two were:

Darrin Tangeman of Orleans, Massachusetts

Michael Tremblay of Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

Following the announcement, Commissioner Mike Hoppock clarified what he said was “false information”, and explained why the process took so long.

During the citizen forum portion of the meeting, Ben Windholz spoke, and among other things he said he had a “reliable source” which indicated the two out of town candidates had both been offered the position and turned it down, and categorized Wood as a “third choice”. Hoppock said this was not true, Wood was the first choice, and commissioners decided it the day of the interviews two weeks ago. He said Windholz owes an apology, and that he intended to speak to him about his “reliable source”.

Hoppock said commissioners decided on August 12th that Wood was their top choice, and it took until now for all of the commission to get back together to finalize it.

Wood was the current interim Salina City Manager. He has over 13 years of executive local government experience, serving as an Assistant City Manager, Deputy City Manager, City Administrator, and Interim City Manager with multiple municipalities in Kansas. He has also served as a Logistics Officer with the United States Army Reserve for 19 years. Jacob has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from Kansas State University. Jacob has also been an active member of the Kansas Association of City/County Managers since 2009, and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) since 2008, where he has earned the ICMA-Credentialed Manager status.

Wood said he has wanted this position for a long time, and has been working toward it for years. He said he looks forward to continuing to “making Salina a better place.”

Along with Hoppock, Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz spoke highly of Wood as well.