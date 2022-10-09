Salina, KS

Jackson’s hat trick fuels Women’s Soccer to 5-1 rout of Avila

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 9, 2022

Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.) had a hat trick for the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team as the Coyotes routed the Avila Eagles 5-1 on Saturday night at JRI Stadium.

 

Jackson got the scoring started for the Coyotes in the 15th minute with a goal off an assist by Isabella Anderson (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.). Anderson played the ball over the top from the right side to Jackson in front of the goal and scored it.

 

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) netted Wesleyan’s second goal in the 22nd minute, easily scoring after a ball deflected off the Avila keeper and bounced free behind the defense for the goal.

 

Avila had a chance to score in the 31st minute when the Eagles were awarded a penalty after a foul inside the box. Wesleyan keeper Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) would deny Kirryn Killingsworth’s try with a diving stop.

 

Wesleyan was awarded a penalty in the 39th minute and Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) stepped to the spot and scored it to put the Coyotes up 3-0.

 

Jackson got her second goal of the match in the 47th minute. Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.) played a long pass to Jackson who got into space, dribbled in and shot to score it.

 

Avila got a goal in the 64th minute.

 

In the 83rd, Jackson completed the hat trick scoring off an assist from Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.) putting the Coyotes up 5-1.

 

Wesleyan who won its sixth straight match, improving to 6-5 overall and 6-0 in the KCAC, led the way in shots 19-6. Jackson and Deaver had six each to lead the way.

 

The Coyotes are at Bethany on Wednesday and return home on Saturday to host Bethel.

