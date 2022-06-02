Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 50 °

Jackson Browne in Salina Monday

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2022

A rock n roll hall of famer will perform in Salina Monday. Legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Jackson Browne is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.  “An Evening With Jackson Browne” is coming to the venue on Monday, June 6th.

Browne is currently on tour supporting his Grammy-nominated album “Downhill From Everywhere”.

Jackson Browne has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings. His newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere” was released in July 2021 and Grammy nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE), Nukefree.org. and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders. https://www.jacksonbrowne.com/.

Jackson Browne  was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets for “An Evening With Jackson Browne” are still available.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Jackson Browne in Salina Monday

A rock n roll hall of famer will perform in Salina Monday. Legendary singer, songwriter, and musicia...

June 2, 2022 Comments

Tang Signs Transfer David N’Guess...

Sports News

June 2, 2022

WW II Cartoonist Featured at Ike Ce...

Kansas News

June 2, 2022

Royals fall 4-0 to Cleveland

Sports News

June 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

WW II Cartoonist Featured...
June 2, 2022Comments
Saline County Woman Scamm...
June 2, 2022Comments
Vehicle Damaged Outside R...
June 2, 2022Comments
Tax Payment Issue Discove...
June 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra