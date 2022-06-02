Jackson Browne in Salina Monday

A rock n roll hall of famer will perform in Salina Monday. Legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Jackson Browne is coming to the Stiefel Theatre. “An Evening With Jackson Browne” is coming to the venue on Monday, June 6th.

Browne is currently on tour supporting his Grammy-nominated album “Downhill From Everywhere”.

Jackson Browne has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings. His newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere” was released in July 2021 and Grammy nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE), Nukefree.org. and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders. https://www.jacksonbrowne.com/.

Jackson Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets for “An Evening With Jackson Browne” are still available.