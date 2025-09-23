“Jackpotting” Thieves Try to Hit Salina Bank

Investigators are working with a Salina bank after a hard drive was stolen from their ATM on Monday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the stolen digital drive from Solomon State Bank on E. Magnolia is encrypted – but may be part of a bigger scheme used by thieves to grab cash from bank ATMs.

Police say the suspects used a key to open the machine and removed the disc. They may have tried to load malware onto the drive with a plan to reinstall it, but failed to insert it before leaving. Captain Feldman says thieves have been using the scheme known as “jackpotting” to reprogram hard drives to dispense the ATM’s cash supply to the crooks.

The suspects appear to be two males in thier 30s or 40s who were seen in a black, Honda Fit, wearing masks in the area of two other Salina banks on South Ohio on Sunday as well. Witnesses reported suspicious behavior near the Bank of the Plains and Exchange Bank, but officers were not able to locate them.

The stolen hard drive from Solomon State Bank is valued at $1,500.