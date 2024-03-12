Iwata and Mansur earn KCAC Flag Football weekly honors for second week

WICHITA, Kan. – Chihiro Iwata and Alexa Mansur , both of Kansas Wesleyan Univrsity, have earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from March 4-10 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Offensive Player of the Week

Chihiro Iwata – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-5 | So. | QB | Tokyo, Japan



Overall Record: 7-0

Conference Record: 5-0

Opponent (National Rank) W/L + Score Site (H,A,N) Southwestern College W 19-0 A University of Saint Mary W, 44-18 H Pratt Community College W, 46-6 H Passing Statistics vs. Southwestern Completions: 22 Attempts: 44 Interceptions: 1 TD’s: 3 Yards: 181 Passing Statistics vs. Saint Mary Completions: 9 Attempts: 21 Interceptions: 0 TD’s: 2 Yards: 86 Passing Statistics vs. Pratt Completions: 16 Attempts: 27 Interceptions: 2 TD’s: 5 Yards 215 Rushing Statistics vs. Southwestern Attempts: 2 Yards: 17 TD’s: 0 Rushing Statistics vs. Saint Mary Attempts: 6 Yards: 54 TD’s: 1 Rushing Statistics vs. Pratt Attempts: 1 Yards: 10 TD’s: 0



It was another outstanding week for Chihiro Iwata for the Coyotes. KWU went 3-0 beating Southwestern, Saint Mary and Pratt CC. At Southwestern, she was 22 of 44 for 181 yards and 3 TDs as KWU won 19-0. Against Saint Mary, in a game she only played the first half and one drive of the 2nd half, she was 9 of 21 for 86 yards and 2 TDs. KWU constantly had short fields to work with, and the defense was scoring as well. She had six rushes for 47 yards and a TD in the game. Against Pratt CC, she was 16 of 27 for 215 yards and 5 TDs, all coming in basically three quarters. She played until KWU’s last drive of the third quarter. She has played a huge part in KWU’s 7-0 start to the season. This marks the second consecutive week in which Iwata has been named the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Defensive Player of the Week

Alexa Mansur – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-1 | Jr. | LB | Las Vegas, Nev.

Overall Record: 7-0

Conference Record: 5-0

Opponent (National Rank) W/L + Score Site (H,A,N) Southwestern College W 19-0 A University of Saint Mary W, 44-18 H Pratt Community College W, 46-6 H Defensive Statistics vs. Southwestern Solo Tackles: 4 Assist Tackles: 0 Tackles for Loss/#: 1.0 Yards: 1 Sacks: 0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Break Ups: 0 Defensive Statistics vs. Saint Mary Solo Tackles: 6 Assist Tackles: 0 Tackles for Loss/#: 0 Yards: 0 Sacks: 0 Interceptions: 2 Pass Break Ups: 1 Defensive Statistics vs. Pratt Solo Tackles: 3 Assist Tackles: 0 Tackles for Loss/#: 0 Yards: 0 Sacks: 0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Break Ups: 1

Mansur had a big defensive week for the Coyotes. She had four stops against Southwestern as KWU pitched the shutout against the Moundbuilders. Against Saint Mary she had six stops, and also had two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns and she added a pass break up. Against Pratt, playing limited minutes, she had three stops and added a pass break up. This is the second consecutive week in which Mansur has earned the KCAC Women’s Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week honor.



Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Feb. 27): Madysen Carrera, Ottawa (Offensive) | Dejonice Parris, Ottawa (Defensive)

Week 2 (March 6): Chihiro Iwata , Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Alexa Mansur , Kansas Wesleyan (Defensive)



