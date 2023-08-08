It’s Tri Rivers Fair Time

It’s fair time in Salina. The 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair is scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, with opportunities for local folks to showcase their efforts, motivated by the fair theme, “Sew It, Grow It, Show It.”

The Tri Rivers Fair parade will get things started Tuesday evening.

Organizers say entertainment options during the 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair include more local people.

The demolition derby is an opportunity to smash their cars up, the cornhole tournament involves local teams participating, the art show is local artists and Woof-Fest involves local folks and their dogs.

The Tri-Rivers Fair is an opportunity for 4-H youth to exhibit the work they have accomplished over the past year, and it is an opportunity for the general public to showcase what they are doing in their life.

Highlights include:

The Tri-Rivers Fair royalty crowning will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall. King and queen candidates are nominated by each 4-H club in Saline County. Each will be recognized at the crowning, and fi rst, second and third place candidates will be announced. The 2023 Tri-Rivers Fair King and Queen, along with second and third place candidates, will help assist the distribution of awards during the 4-H and open class livestock competitions throughout the Tri-Rivers Fair.

The Community Showcase will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall showcasing talent from the local area.

Thursday will include evening activity geared just for kids. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, coordinated by M&C Pedal Power, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 5:45 p.m. outside of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will include competition categories for kids ages 4-12, with trophies awarded. This is a qualifying event for the Kansas State Fair.



A Touch-A-Truck event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot south of Tony’s Pizza Event Center for kids to explore. The Touch-A-Truck event hopes to include a school bus, a semi-truck and trailer, a tractor from, and other heavy equipment and emergency response equipment.



The Tri-Rivers Fair will be launching its first Artist Show and Sell Showcase this year. Nine different artists will have their works on display inside the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Each piece will be for sale, at a cost of not more than $100.

The Tri-Rivers Fair, in cooperation with Salina Cornhole, will host a corn hole tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the horse practice arena at the heart of the Saline County Expo Center. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. which includes a $40 registration fee. The tournament will be a double elimination tournament with prize money distributed to fi rst, second and third place winners.



Carnival Wed – Saturday

TRI RIVERS FAIR COMPLETE SCHEDULE